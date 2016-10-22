Vodafone Wholesale completes second fibre route

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA - Vodafone Wholesale, a subsidiary of Vodafone Ghana, has completed the second fibre route to Niger and Mali.

The connection, which would allow the flow of internet bandwidth beyond Ghana, runs through Dakola in Burkina Faso.

A release issued in Accra on Friday said the project was aimed at offering an alternative route for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to send services to parts of the West African sub-region.

The project would also facilitate the World Bank funded West Africa Regional Communications Infrastructural Project with the Burkinabe government.

Speaking on the project, Angela Mensah-Poku, Managing Director of Vodafone Wholesale said: 'The Paga-Dakola fibre optic link project is one of the many projects Vodafone Wholesale has introduced to empower businesses including ISPs and mobile network providers.

'The high speed Internet or data services we are providing to customers will contribute to internet penetration in the West African sub-region.''

She said Ghana currently had the largest number of cables across West Africa and the implementation of the project was expected to attract heavy investment into the country as well as strengthen relations between Ghana and its neighbours.

Vodafone Wholesale has an extensive fibre network distribution all over the country and provides bandwidth to internet service providers and mobile network operators.

GNA