Rotary Club of Accra-Airport undertakes health screening

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA - The Rotary Club of Accra-Airport, has organised a free health screening exercise for residents of Maamobi and its environs as part of the rotary family health day programme in Accra.

The health awareness exercise, which took place at the Maamobi General Hospital, attracted a lot of people including school children, most of who lived around the Maamobi environs.

Some of the health services included HIV testing, TB screening, diabetes test, blood pressure screening, condom distribution, immunisation for babies, distribution of mosquito nets and counselling.

Speaking to GNA on the exercise, the President of the Accra-Airport chapter of the Rotary Club Nathan Adu said the exercise formed part of the Rotarians quest to ensure a healthy society.

'Is a day set aside in October for Rotarians to go into the communities and schools to seek to the health needs of the people in our communities as well as children.

'We are screening for HIV, blood test, eye test screening, diabetes test with the idea of letting people be aware of their health status to take the necessary action on them.'

Agali Nuhu, Buzu, Chief of Ayawaso-North in an interview after his screening noted how the health screening would go a long way to help people have an idea about their health issues.

'The people in the community don't normally go for check-ups…so a programme like this will make them come out in their numbers.

'I urge all the other communities they would be going to take up the opportunity to know their status and work on it.'

The Accra-Airport branch whose health screening activities would be climaxed on Saturday, October 22, would cover areas at Maamobi, Reverend Allotey Pappoe Basic School in Newtown and Aryee-Diki along the caprice road.

Rotary club is an international service organisation whose stated human rights purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.

GNA