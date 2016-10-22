UN Habitat III Conference adopts New Urban Agenda

From: Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA Special Correspondent, Quito Ecuador, Courtesy MLG&RD/Zoomlion Ghana)

Quito (Ecuador), Oct 21, GNA - The United Nations (UN) Housing and Sustainable Development (Habitat III) Conference ended in Quito, Ecuador on Thursday and adopted the New Urban Agenda, with a strong call for Sustainable Urban Development in Quito, Ecuador.

The New Urban Agenda is an inclusive, action-oriented and concise document intended to guide the next 20 years of sustainable and transformative urban development worldwide.

It has a strong focus on the inclusion and participation of a stakeholder group, civil society organisations and grassroots organisations.

Sub-national and local governments are supported as strategic and operational partners for implementation, along with national governments.

Dr Joan Clos, Secretary General of Habitat III at the closing press conference said: 'The New Urban Agenda is an ambitious agenda which aims to pave the way towards making cities and human settlements more inclusive, ensuring that everyone can benefit from urbanisation, and paying particular attention to those in vulnerable situations.

'It is a vision of pluralistic, sustainable and disaster resilient societies that foster green economic growth and above all, it is a commitment that we will all together take the responsibility of one another and the direction of the development of our common urbanising world.'

He said more than 30,000 participants from national, international and working staff from 167 countries were accredited for the conference.

The Secretary General said Habitat III has had the strongest participation of civil society, stakeholders and local authorities in the history of United Nations Conference.

He said more than 2,000 representatives of local and regional governments received accreditation while delegates participated in the eight plenary meetings, four assemblies, six high level and 16 roundtables, along with a wide variety of talks, presentations, press conferences and networking events.

'The Habitat III village was spread throughout Quito, and an accompanying exhibition, drew the participation of the… public along with registered participants and was a successful convening and exchange among world leaders, stakeholder groups and citizens around the globe.'

Dr Clos said the task now would be to implement the forward looking New Urban Agenda, assisted by the Quito Implementation Plan (QIP).

The QIP is made up of a specific voluntary commitment by various partners intended to contribute to and reinforce the outcome of the Habitat III Conference and the New Urban Agenda.

The New Urban Agenda has been adopted by member states during the conference in Quito, Ecuador, and the journey to the sustainable urban future has just begun.

GNA