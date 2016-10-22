NPRA opens zonal office in Tamale

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 21, GNA - The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has opened its Northern Zonal Office in Tamale as part of efforts to decentralize its activities.

The Northern Zonal Office will serve the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

Dr Nii Kwaku Sowa, Board Chairman of NPRA, said 'the opening of this zonal office is part of our quest to create awareness and bring pensions administration closer to all stakeholders'.

Dr Nii Sowa said the Board of Directors would soon approve the reviewed investment guidelines on investment of pension funds to help enhance and protect placement of pension funds in the country.

Mr Baba Jamal, Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, said 'the total assets under management for Private Pension Funds as at September, 2016, was about GH ¢ 6.4 billion with about GH¢ 2.6 billion in the Temporary Pension Fund Account'.

Mr Jamal said 'the funds are safe and that the contribution of public sector workers will be transferred when the public sector schemes are fully registered and operational'.

GNA