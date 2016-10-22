Official Liquidator for DKM begins ‘extra’ payments today

Creditors of DKM Microfinance Limited who were not paid in the first week of payments, are expected to receive their investments from today.

This is according to the Principal Company Inspector for the official liquidator, Jones Nathaniel Ansah

According to him “some of those who have so far not received any payment are getting their monies today (Saturday). The commercial bank has reassigned them to come for their monies.”

A total of 4000 creditors were expected to be paid everyday for the first week of payment across the eight selected branches of GCB Bank.

The exercise has however seen a lot of brouhaha as some creditors in the various regions complain of the amount they are been paid.

According to them, the Registrar Generals' department is not paying them the exact amount due them.

Some also complained of not finding their names in the lists pasted by the official liquidator.

But Mr Ansah assures that creditors will receive all their monies by the end of the payment exercise.

Customers threaten to disrupt DKM payments in Bolgatanga

Over 300 validated creditors of DKM Diamond Microfinance in the Upper East Region, threatened to disrupt the payment process at the Bolgatanga branch of the GCB Bank.

This was after the representative of the Official Liquidator at the bank, was unable to complete payments to all the 500 creditors scheduled for payment on Monday (October 17, 2016).

The Spokesperson for the customers, Clement Asakiya told Citi Business News that the inability of the representative of the Official Liquidator to offer them concrete alternatives; sparked their disposition.

“Just a little over hundred people were paid today…what even worsened the situation was when we were asked to return without giving us a concrete answer as to when to come back for our monies,” he stated.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana