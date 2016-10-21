'Women empowerment is my priority' - Pusiga MP

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Pusiga (U/E), Oct. 21, GNA - Hajia Ayishetu Laadi Ayamba, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Pusiga Constituency, has called on the electorate to renew her mandate to represent them in parliament to ensure more development for the area.

She said women constituted about 51 percent of the Ghanaian population and when empowered effectively they would contribute to achieving our national goals.

Hajia Ayamba said women are the backbone for the development of every society and it would be prudent if the people renewed her mandate to continue her development efforts in the constituency.

The MP made the call over the weekend during the launch of her campaign at Wedana in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region.

She expressed optimism that empowering women through skill trainings and financial support among others would put them in good shape to enable them support their households.

Hajia Ayamga said strengthening the capacity of women in the constituency would undoubtedly change the lives of many families in the area.

She urged the women groups to actively participate in community meetings in order to keep them abreast with her development plans for the constituency.

The rally was attended by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Mr Albert Abongo, Upper East Region Minister; Mr Mahama Ayariga, Minister for Environment; and the Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Bawku area.

Mr Asiedu Nketia called on the people to renew her mandate and that of President John Dramani Mahama to bring more development initiatives to the area.

He warned the people to be wary of false promises from some political leaders and make good decisions that would favour them and their unborn generations.

GNA