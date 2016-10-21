Berekum NCCE prepares political parties for debate

Berekum (B/A), Oct. 21, GNA - The Berekum Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organized an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting ahead of a debate of parliamentary candidates at Berekum.

The programme, supported by the European Union (EU), was geared towards the December 7, 2016 elections.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Convention People's Party (CPP), People's National Convention (PNC), Progressive People's Party (PPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as members of the Municipal Election Task Force.

Mr Kofi Adu Gyamfi Kumaning, the Berekum Municipal Director of the NCCE, said the debate would be a nationwide programme for the 275 constituencies in the country.

It is aimed at giving aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) the opportunity to tell their constituents how they would address the socio-economic and political challenges in their constituencies.

Mr Kumaning said in Berekum, the five aspiring MPs would be allotted a specific time to make their presentations before being questioned by the electorate.

Rev Joseph Omane Acheampong, Chairman of the IPDC urged the aspiring MPs in the area to honour the invitation by the NCCE and to take advantage of the educative programme.

