Yaoundé (AFP) - Fifty-three people died when a packed Cameroon passenger train derailed on Friday while travelling between the capital Yaounde and the economic hub Douala, state broadcaster Crtv said.

The train, crammed with people due to road traffic disruption between the two cities, left the tracks just before reaching the central city of Eseka, Transport minister Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo'o said earlier.