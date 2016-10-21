President John Dramani Mahama began the week with an intensified campaign when he was warmly welcomed by Voltarians as part of a 6-day tour of the region.

While the president campaigned, some victims of DKM microfinance scam had their hopes high up waiting for the repayment of their investment. They had the shock of their lives when they were paid paltry sums. They have threatened to go back to court to retrieve all their monies from the official liquidator.

Tuesday came with allegations from former President Jerry John Rawlings that persons within the governing party which he founded are behind a petition to investigate him over some $2 million he received from Sani Abacha many years ago.

On t he other side of the political divide, the Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) charged party supporters to prevent anyone from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who tries to steal ballot boxes in the upcoming polls. He was vilified by sections of the public.

The Chief of Staff trended on Wednesday for urging adults to stay away from fruit juice Kalyppo due to its high sugar content.

Back to the Volta Region, President John Dramani Mahama announced a surprise compensation package to persons affected by the 2012 riots between indigenes of Gbi Traditional Council and the Zongo community in Hohoe municipality.

With Mahama making inroads in Volta, his world bank, the NPP leader Nana Akufo-Addo was doing same in the world bank of the NPP- Ashanti Region. Nana Akufo Addo began his campaign in the Ashanti region , with some 58 chiefs in the region initially declaring their support for him.

On Thursday, President John Dramani Mahama reiterated his challenge for a debate with the NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo Addo.

But Mustapha Hamid, Spokesperson of the NPP's Presidential Candidate said Akufo- Addo would not debate a President who flip-flops issues in the country.

On the same day, the police invited the Northern regional Chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu for his threatening comments against opponents.

Then on Friday, the 12 presidential aspirants who were disqualified by the Electoral Commission were issued arrest warrant to appear before the police Criminal Investigative Department by close of day, Friday, 21st October 2016 or risk being arrested by the police.

And Vice-Presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia demanded that government responds to his 170 economic claims contained in a lecture where he called the Mahama administration as incompetent.

