UNESCO to train French-speaking African broadcasters on gender equality in the media

Speakers will include representatives of partners such as International Organization of La Francophonie, African Union of Broadcasting, Morocco’s High Authority for Audiovisual Communication, UN Women, and Host Broadcast Services.

Through this event, the Organization seeks to strengthen media pluralism and the adoption of gender-sensitive policies in African broadcasting organizations.

Despite the strong involvement of women in the socio-economic and political changes in Africa, their status in the media remains a matter of concern – low visibility, little or no presence at decision-making levels, stereotypical representations, etc.

Participants will be asked to develop action plans for their organization through the lens of different indicators – working conditions, editorial policies, media content, etc.

Supporting and raising awareness among media structures is of particular importance to ensure audience and content diversity, balanced gender portrayals, as well as equal employment opportunities.

This training is one of many initiatives led by UNESCO in favour of gender equality, such as initiating the Global Alliance on Gender and Media , which builds part of its work on the Gender-Sensitive Indicators for Media.

This event also fits in the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5 (“Gender Equality”) and Goal 16.10 (“Ensure public access to information and protect fundamental freedoms”).

For more information on the programme and participants, please visit (in French only): https://fr.unesco.org/formation-application-indicateurs-egalite-genres-medias .