Sierra Leone Warns Ghana Over War

Ahead of the special three-nation amputee football tournament for peace in Ghana, Sierra Leone has sent a word of caution to Ghanaians to avoid anything that could potentially tear the nation apart.

In a special message from his base, the President of the Sierra Leone Single Leg Amputee Sports Association, Rev Mambud Kestine Samai, appealed to Ghanaians to value the peace they are currently enjoying so it doesn’t slip through their fingers.

“Having experienced it before, we in Sierra Leone understand what it means to go through war and this is not something we would wish for any other country in the world. That is why we are appealing to Ghanaians to value the peace they currently have and protect it with all their might,” Rev Samai warned.

He said, Sierra Leone decided to participate in the tournament involving Ghana, Sierra Leone and Liberia as their contribution to building peace on the continent and their amputee football team will be in Ghana to drum home the message better.

He praised Ghanaians for showing a high sense of tolerance and peaceful coexistence during past elections and wants them to continue with that spirit that has become the envy of all.

Ghana is hosting Liberia and Sierra Leone in a special three-nation amputee football tournament at the Accra Sports Stadium from October 28-30 to promote peace in Ghana ahead of the 2016 elections.

The special matches would be played on Sunday but would be preceded by a float through some principal streets of Accra.

The players of the Sierra Leonean and Liberian amputee football teams are mostly victims of protracted civil wars that rendered many of their citizens, persons with disability.