EC urged to come clear on mode of results transmission

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to makes a quick determination on its methodology and mechanism for the transmission of results on election day.

The Institute made the recommendation after its Pre-Election Assessment report on Ghana following a meeting Chairperson of the EC, Presidential Candidates from opposition parties and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other groups to solicit views on the electoral process in the build-up to this year's polls.

The Institute further advises that political parties, the media, civil society and the public at large must be informed of this arrangement.

On political parties, the Institute is suggesting that leaders re-affirm their commitment to peaceful polls. They also want parties to provide support to women candidates and address issues affecting women.

The Institute wants government agencies to ensure effective election security and the protection of freedom of expression through all available platforms.

Civil societies were not left out of the recommendations captured in the Institute report.

"Civic society organizations should enhance their civic and voter education initiatives and non-violence messaging consistent with EC guidelines," the report said.

"Eminent persons,including religious, traditional, opinion and political leaders, should work jointly and severally to amplify and disseminate anti-violence messages", the Institute recommends.

NDI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nongovernmental organization in the United States has supported democratic institutions and practices in every region of the world for more than three decades.