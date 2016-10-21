E/R police reiterate preparedness for elections

The Eastern region Police Commander has reiterated their preparedness for the upcoming general elections.

DCOP Peterkin Yentumi Gyinae said police personnel in all regions have been properly trained to combat all kinds of violence.

"We have gone through serious training in various ways and we are also sensitizing our men for the elections...every police officer has gone through one training or the other," DCOP Yentumi indicated.

With 48 days to the general elections, there is tension and possibility of violence as various political parties intensify their campaigns.

The police and other security agencies have indicated they are ready to tackle a possible violence that may erupt before, during and after the exercise.

DCOP Yentumi said the police in the Eastern region are sensitizing the public on the dos and don't about the elections.

He believes dialogue could also be used in controlling political tension and electoral violence in the upcoming elections.

According to him, trained police personnel will be deployed strategically to combat violence at some 500 polling stations have been identified as flash points.

He added that some political activists who were recently involved in some violence At Suhum in the region have been arraigned before the court.

He assured that no stone will be left unturned as they track down other persons who are on the run.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | AA