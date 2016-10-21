AU Commission Chair, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to address Africa Editors Forum and Press Officers Engagement in Pretoria

The African Union Commission Chairperson, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be hosting a joint sitting of Africa Editors Forum and Press Officers on the 24th and the 25th of October 2016, in Pretoria. The theme of the engagement is “Deepening Africa’s Narrative and Capacities to Deliver Agenda 2063”.

This is the first time South Africa will host the joint sitting of up to 80 Editors from across the African Continent as well as Press Officers under the AU banner. The previous meeting was held in Rwanda alongside the AU Heads of State Summit, this year.

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will address the forum for the last time as the Chair of the African Union Commission and give African Editors an opportunity to engage with her as she concludes her four year tenure.

The two-day meeting will take place at the Government Communication and Information System, Tshedimosetso House, in Pretoria. The main objectives of discussions is to reflect on African Union milestones over the past four years; create better understanding of Agenda 2063; discuss the role of African Media in popularisation of Agenda 2063; assess the role of accurate reporting in shaping an African narrative and advocate media ownership amongst Africans.

Members of the media are invited to attend the Forum as follows:

Date: 24th and 25th October 2016

Time: 08:00 – 17h00

Venue: GCIS Head Office, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria

RSVP and interview requests: Mr Themba Thobela

Email: [email protected]

Cell: 076 095 6555