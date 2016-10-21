NPP targets 95% votes in Ashanti



From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Drobonso

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has targeted 95% votes in the region ahead of the December 2016 General Elections, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, has declared.

He observed that per the alacrity at which Ghanaians are voting out the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December elections, the Ashanti regional wing of the NPP ought to increase its target from 90 percent to 95 percent of votes in the region for the NPP on December 7.

Chairman Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi in political circles, who said this while addressing party supporters at an NPP campaign launch at Drobonso in Sekyere Afram Plains, also noted that Ghanaians are going to make history by voting out the Mahama-led administration.



He charged: “One district-one factory policy is to bring employment to Ghanaians, and if Nana Akufo-Addo is voted into power, there will be numerous factories to absorb the unemployed in Ghana,” adding that the free education policy is still doable.

The party Chairman further chastised President John Dramani Mahama for the astronomical cost of electricity in Ghana.

Mr. Joseph Owusu, aka Odenkyem, NPP aspiring parliamentarian for Sekyere Afram Plains, thanked NPP supporters who made it to the campaign launch, stressing that change was imminent in Sekyere Afram Plains for the NPP to annex the parliamentary seat from the NDC in December.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, attacked the ruling NDC government for retarding the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

According to him, it was not strange for the NDC to claim that it increased membership of the NHIS to 11.5 million, because the NPP laid the foundation and left office with 9.5 million NHIS subscribers, and assured Ghanaians that should Nana Addo be voted into power, the NPP will revamp the NHIS to provide quality health care in Ghana.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare urged the people to spread the message of hope of the NPP campaign to unseat President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Kwesi Kyei, Ashanti Regional Communication Director of NPP, charged the people of Drobonso to forge ahead and campaign for the party to win the December polls.

He said: “If you want your daughter to have quality education, vote for Odenkyem and Nana Addo. Above all, take good care of your ID cards.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Mr. Philip Basoah, reminded the constituents of the neglect by the NDC administration of the construction of the Kumawu-Drobonso stretch of road, which was initiated by the Kufuor-led NPP administration, courtesy the Millennium Challenge Accounts (MCA).

MP Basoah charged the constituents to vote massively to ensure total transformation in the areas of education and health, among others.