Change must start from Asawase -Nana Addo …as Asawase stands still for NPP

From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi

The flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has asked voters in the Asawase Constituency to lead the crusade for the change in the leadership of the country.

Nana Addo indicated that the wind of change blowing across the country must manifest in the voting pattern of the constituency, and has, therefore, called on the voters to vote massively for him and the party’s parliamentary candidate, Alhaji Alidu Seidu.

The NPP flagbearer, who received a rousing welcome to the orphan constituency as part of his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region, said he was overwhelmed by the support the people of Asawase had accorded him, and asked them to translate that into votes.

The constituency came to a standstill yesterday, when Nana Addo and his entourage arrived at Aboabo.

Vehicular traffic came to a halt, and drivers were compelled to use a detour, as enthusiastic supporters took over the main Aboabo Street, following the NPP flagbearer’s convoy and cheering him on.

An excited Nana Addo told the teeming crowd that the NPP, upon assumption of government, will live up to its promises.

He noted that job creation, through industrialisation, will be the main focus point of the next NPP administration, in order to reduce the high level of unemployment in the country.