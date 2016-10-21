Independent candidate contests Subin seat



From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Kumasi

Mr. Kwabena Owusu has launched his campaign as an independent candidate for Subin constituency in the December parliamentary polls, with a promise to give the Subin Constituency a facelift.

Kwabena Owusu said this when launching his campaign at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall in Amakom, christened 'Positive Change is coming to Subin.'

Aspirant Kwabena Owusu, popularly known as Aloss in Subin, revealed that he intends to garner 40,000 votes in parliamentary race.

He promised to bring on a “Subin Nkosuo Fund” to provide the technical and financial muscle needed for the development of small and medium scale enterprises.

The aspirant indicated that the said fund will provide money for startup businesses, stressing that it is an uphill task for new entrepreneurs to obtain startup funds.

He stated: “We will establish a micro credit scheme through the Subin Nkosuo Fund to support youth employment programmes.”



According to him, this scheme will offer training to the Subin constituents, especially, the youth and women, to equip them with employable skills, and help them secure credit to go into productive ventures.

On education, the aspirant pledged to ensure that schools in the constituency benefit fully from increased funding and higher standards within the framework of the FCUBE, which will ultimately enhance economic development. “I will dedicate my share of the MP's Common Fund to offer of scholarships for the needy but brilliant students.”