Zoomlion to revolutionise waste management in Ghana



Zoomlion Ghana, a waste management company and subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, has stated that it would continually strive to revolutionise waste management and introduce modern innovative integrated solutions.

The company is currently operating in 12 industries/sectors in all 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts across Ghana, and five African countries.

Mr. Mohammed Mahama Adams, a Communications Officer at Zoomlion Ghana, revealed in a presentation made at a Ghana side event, organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, at the ongoing United Nations Housing and Sustainable Development (UN Habitat) Conference in Quito, Ecuador.

The Ghana side event was on the theme: “Urban Development Management in Ghana and Implications for the New Urban Agenda: “The Case Study of the Urban Management Pilot Programme, and the National Priority Planned City Extension of Ningo-Prampram.”

On the topic, the intervention of Zoomlion in the waste management revolution in Ghana, ‘Keeping Africa Clean, Green and Healthy,’ Mr. Adams said the mission of Zoomlion Ghana was to be at the forefront of the environmental services industry in Africa and beyond.

This, he said, was done through the introduction and utilisation of simple, but modern, technologies and methods of waste management by Zoomlion Ghana, at affordable and competitive rates, while its vision was to be Champion of Clean, Green and Healthy Communities in Africa.

The Communication Officer said the situation before Zoomlion in Ghana was that the population growth was not matching the sanitation infrastructure, high unemployment, no treatment facility within the industry except dumpsites, lack of enforcement of sanitation laws, and lack of qualified human resource.

He said the intervention of Zoomlion in two ways of partnering the government, through Private Public Partnership (PPP) and building subsidiaries along the whole waste management chain, had changed the situation.

Mr. Adams said there were various forms of PPP, including the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Authority Waste & Sanitation Module, Public Cleansing, Public Cleansing, Sanitation Guards Programme and Zoom Kids Programme in Schools, the National Mosquito Control Programme, Sanitation Improvement Package, Volta Lake Transport, Zoil and Afforestation.

The second mode of intervention includes the production of waste bins and inner lining for waste bins, door-to-door waste collection, offers scientific interior cleaning and care for floors, landscaping, horticultural and beautification services, provision of convenient, mobile, safe, and healthy sanitary toilet facilities.

“It is also including the Teshie-Nungua & Achimota Transfer Stations, Treatment of Health Care Waste, the Accra and Kumasi Compost, Biogas and Recycling Plants, liquid waste treatment plants at Lavender Hill and Mudor, and dredging of the Korle Lagoon in Accra.”

The other interventions are the tackling treatment and management of waste, oil and hazardous waste and oil spill treatment facility in Takoradi in the Western Region, construction and management engineered landfill, and the nationwide plastic trash for cash.

