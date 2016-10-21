GPHA Staff installed Nkosuohemaa

The Dawu Traditional Council has installed Florence Hagan, a staff of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), as Nkosuohene (Development Chief), under the stool name Nana Asamoah Sakyi I.

She was installed at a colourful ceremony at Dawu in the Eastern Region, which was attended by chiefs from the traditional area, and a large crowd, including workers of GPHA.

Nana Asamoah Sakyi I said she is motivated as a port worker to take up this responsibility to help her community, and urged others to be inspired.

She promised to promote education in the Dawu Traditional area, by encouraging the youth, particularly girls, to take up matters of education more seriously.

This, according to her, will guarantee a brighter future for them, since education is the bedrock of development in society.

She expressed gratitude to the Chief of Dawu, Odeneho Asare Akyeahene III, for the steps he has taken to bring development to the area.

Nana Asamoah Sakyi I promised to contribute her quota positively to the development of the area, particularly, girls, as well as the overall wellbeing of the community.

In the last few days, two staff of the Authority have been installed chiefs in their respective villages.

Earlier, the Accounts Manager of Tema Port, Victor Yao Wogbemase Asempapa, was installed Odikro of Abutia-Teti in the Ho West District of the Volta Region, under the stool name Togbe Okai Debrah III, at an impressive ceremony.

He promised to provide inspired leadership to accelerate the development of the town.

He also thanked all port workers for the support and inspiration.