USAID Empowers Agribusinesses to Collaborate

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Ghana Grains Council held the sixth annual Pre-harvest Agribusiness Forum in Sunyani on October 20. The event brought together more than 1,000 farmers, buyers, processors, equipment dealers, transporters, financial institutions and others who work in agriculture and agribusiness. The aim of the annual event is to foster long-term business relationships, discussions, and the exchange of ideas in order to drive economic growth in Ghana’s agriculture sector.

The event featured a conference, an exhibition, and break-out sessions centered on this year’s theme of “profiting together.” The theme highlighted the importance of establishing sustainable business relationships between farmers and businesses. Those attending the event discussed their expectations for the upcoming 2016 production season, networked, and shared best practices in farming and agricultural business operations.

“This event advances USAID’s goals of attracting investment and increasing food security in northern Ghana,” said USAID/Ghana Deputy Mission Director Steven Hendrix. “Through Feed the Future, President Obama’s global hunger and food security initiative, USAID works alongside the Ghanaian government and its partners to increase agricultural productivity and spur economic growth in Ghana.”

The event is organized through Feed the Future, the U.S. government's global hunger and food security initiative. With a focus on smallholder farmers, particularly women, Feed the Future supports partner countries in developing their agriculture sectors to foster economic growth and trade that increase incomes and reduce hunger, poverty and undernutrition. Ghana is a priority country for Feed the Future. Last year, the Initiative helped boost the incomes of more than 100,000 Ghanaian farmers.