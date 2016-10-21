Nigerian publisher and businessman, Chief Dele Momodu has stated that President John Mahama deserves praise for his good works across Ghana.

He said the president has “done a great job” in leading and developing Ghana’s infrastructure.

“People read politics into everything but frankly speaking, there is so much to celebrate about President Mahama. He has done a great job. I have traveled extensively across the Africa and Ghana is working, Ghana is rising and it is our duty to celebrate Ghana,” he said.

Speaking about an interview in his magazine, Ovation International Magazine, where President Mahama said a cabal had taken control of the media in Ghana and were blocking his transformation message, Chief Momodu told host of the Citi Breakfast Show, Bernard Avle that his assessment shows that Mahama has done more to develop the country.

Some Ghanaians have criticized the Ovation Magazine for consistently highlighting the positive developments under the Mahama-led administration without criticizing the government but according to Chief Momodu, the magazine is a celebrity and lifestyle magazine that is not obliged to highlight negativity.

“I think President Mahama has done well and as a lifestyle magazine, ours is to cover the beauty of Ghana. It is a news magazine that you can accused of being biased,” he said.

He further discounted claims that he was being paid by government to represent the President in positive light through his media to push for his [Mahama's] reelection in the upcoming December elections.

'Media cabal blocking 'my transformation' message'

President Mahama said in the interview with Ovation that “It is populism, a certain group has taken control of the media in Ghana and it makes it difficult for people to discern the truth. So as much as you are putting out the information, it is either being blocked or distorted.”

Some media practitioners in the country have criticized the President over the comments which they say is untrue.

'Arrogant gov't communicators blocking Mahama's message'

The pioneer of private radio stations in Ghana, Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobbey, in an interview on Eyewitness News also rejected the claims by the President saying the his message were instead being blocked by some arrogant government communicators who waste media space allotted to them by generating unnecessary arguments.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana