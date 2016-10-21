Tigo Staff Raise Funds To Support Breast Cancer Patients

‘CIMG Telecom Company of the Year’, Tigo, has launched its annual Breast Cancer campaign for its employees countrywide. On the global theme ‘Early detection, Saves lives, Tigo employees are creating awareness on the need for women to have regular breast examinations and will also raise funds to pay for the surgeries of some breast cancer patients.

Every Friday in October they wear pink and participate in various activities within their departments to raise money. The fundraising activities will be crowned with a buffet lunch for all staff on Friday October 28, 2016 at the Tigo head office on Barnes road, Accra. The money raised will then be presented to some identified breast cancer patients.

Other activities for the month-long campaign include health talks and interaction with renowned physicians and survivors. Tigo is also providing breast self-examination kits for its employees to share among their friends and families.

Commenting on the initiative, the Director for Corporate Affairs, Gifty Bingley, reiterated the need for women to have regular examination as a sure way to ensure their wellbeing.

“We believe in advocacy and awareness creation. With this initiative, we hope to contribute and support the national and international campaign against the spread of the disease by educating ourselves and our friends and families. The message has always been simple, regular examination will help to detect the disease early and reduce its impact on women,” she said.

Tigo has over the years supported several efforts to support in creating awareness about Breast Cancer. In 2014 and 2015, they partnered with NGO, Breast Care International for the ‘Walk for Cure’ events in both Sunyani and Takoradi respectively.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) figures, a total of 2,000 Ghanaian women were diagnosed of breast cancer in the year 2012.

The disease has been identified as the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Ghana, with about 2,900 cases being diagnosed annually and at least one of eight women with the disease dying.