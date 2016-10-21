Political Scientist, Dr Richard Amoako Baah has claimed that President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government are aware that they have already lost the 2016 elections.

According to the controversial political analyst, the party and the presidency were made aware of the defeat awaiting them by a team of electoral analysts which they contracted from the United States to access their chances in the polls.

This team, he said made it clear to the NDC that NPP's flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo was winning the polls as he had a personality and messages which have been well accepted by the Ghanaian electorates.

“I am reliably informed that the NDC are aware that that they are losing the elections hence they employed a team of election analysts from the USA to come and check on the EIU report that they are losing, they confirmed that to them…,” he said on Adom News on Thursday.

He said the report shocked the NDC party and that explained the reason for the NDC organizing what he described as a 'disjointed campaign' that is producing nothing but unnecessary political attacks on their opponents especially Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Chief of Staff, he said should ideally not be engaging in campaigns as he is the one that takes over the presidency when the President and the Vice President are away campaigning.

“NDC's campaign is now disjointed with everyone saying anything at anytime, under normal circumstances, the Chief of Staff shouldn't be engaged in campaigns…his sidetracks comments about Kalyppo betrays him and the NDC… that is why they are now targeting the personality of Nana Addo and calling for unnecessary debates…,” he added.

According to Dr Amoako Baah, the EIU report only confirmed the fears of the NDC and President John Mahama insisting that it is still late for the NDC to overturn that report.

“It is very late for the NDC, what is now left for them is arguments and insults…EIU made use of tracking polls which they did over the period and they are right…,” he said.

A Deputy Communications officer of the NPP, Anthony however insisted that the NPP would not feel complacent with the report and would instead intensify their campaigns.

“We have heard of the EIU and their predictions, they did predict same sometime and we lost so we are not relying on them but working on more door to door and village to village campaign to canvass more votes for Nana Addo,” he said

