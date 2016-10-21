Minister Gentiloni receives the President of Tunisia's Ennahda party, Rached Ghannouchi, at the Farnesina today

Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni received the President of the Ennahda party of Tunisa, Rached Ghannouchi, at the Farnesina today. In the talks, Minister Gentiloni confirmed Italy's firm support to Tunisia on the bilateral and European level. He also expressed satisfaction for the vote of confidence Tunisia's coalition government, of which Ennahda is part, won by a large majority in parliament.

"Preventing radicalism and terrorism and promoting development can be pursued first of all by promoting pluralism, intercultural dialogue, education and exchange," said Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs. He added that "the path taken by Tunisia represents an example for North Africa". Economic cooperation was also a theme on the agenda. Minister Gentiloni reiterated Italy's support to the recovery of the Tunisian economic system, and also confirmed the Italian participation in the International Conference presenting the Five-Year Development Plan, due to take place on 29 and 30 November.

With regard to the situation in the region, in-depth discussions focused on the prospects of political dialogue and on the security situation in Libya. Italy and Tunisia firmly support Libyan Prime Minister Serraj, the Presidential Council and the Government of National Accord, as well as an approach based on the principles of inclusion, territorial integrity and the Country's sovreignity.