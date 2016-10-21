Photo of the week: Founder, fundraiser, foot-soldier, Ken campaigns for Nana

Founder of investment company, Databank who is also NPP Director of Fund-raising does something 'big men' hardly do - foot-soldier political campaigning.

Ken Ofori-Atta, a household name in business circles and a prominent back-bencher in the NPP, is seen in traffic walking from vehicle to vehicle to distribute campaign leaflets for NPP presidential candidate Akufo-Addo.

He hopes to raise funding for policing of the ballot at each of the about 29,000 polling stations across the country.

And he was not alone on the streets of Dzorwulu. He was joined by his wife Angelina Ofori-Atta.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com