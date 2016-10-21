 PPP Government Will Have No Regional Ministers - Nduom

Presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has declared that a government led by him will not have more than forty (40) ministers and there will be no regional ministers.

According to Dr. Nduom, a PPP-led administration will rely mostly on the best, professional civil and local servants to ensure an efficient administration. This measure, he explained will make government efficient and help raise revenue to pay public sector workers well. He said there will be no ministers of local government or regional ministers and the 1992 constitution will be changed.

The PPP standard bearer made the announcement when he addressed the public in a live Facebook broadcast from his official page.

"A PPP administration will not have more than 40 ministers, we are not going to have regional ministers, who are they going to supervise? We will make sure the DCE's have no interference in their supervision so they can work effectively. They will have power at the local level. It is better to serve as an MP and work as an MP alone and is better to work or serve as minister alone. I have the experience. I have served as MP and a minister and also served as a minister without been an MP and so I know how effective or productive you can be when serve in single offices at a time" he stated.

According to the Dr. Nduom, the PPP believes in broad-based human progress that is felt by the people.

“This is to show to the Ghanaian public that PPP have available, qualified and experience men and women we will offer as part of an all-inclusive team to take charge of Ghana in January 2017 and make it a better nation for all its citizens,” he indicated. The PPP have already made public our Policy Document that clearly sets out our reform agenda and job creation strategy.

He also stressed that under his government, the Ghana Identification Authority and other institutions will work effectively with a great sense of duty.