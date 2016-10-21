The 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has responded to the claims by the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah that drinking the kalyppo fruit juice was not healthy because it contained sugar that causes deadly diseases to humans.

He said the comments by Mr Debrah was an attempt to collapse a local business and asked "if sugar is not good then why did your government established the Komenda Sugar Factory that they have made a lot of noise about even though the factory is not working."

In what could be his first public comment about his drinking of kalyppo which went viral and got a lot of people drinking the fruit juice, Nana told the milling crowd at Kwadaso in Kumasi at the end of his second day of the four day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region that " are you now campaigning to kill local businesses. What shall we do as Ghanaians. No, we will not listen to that.

"If sugar is not good then why did u build the Komenda Sugar factory", he stated to a thunderous applause.

It all started when during his address to the crowd people started shouting kalyppo, kalyppo which drew his attention to the issue.

About a month ago, a picture of the NPP Presidential candidate drinking kalyppo went viral on social. Some days later many Ghanaians emulated and sipped kalyppo, took pictures and posted them on the social media.

The situation no doubt increased the consumption of the drink.

In apparent response again to the claim, Nana Akufo-Addo assured the gathering that the NPP would implement its policies and programmes enumerated in its manifesto to ensure that small, medium and large scale businesses flourish and take the centre stage in the creation of decent and well-paying jobs as well as the creation of wealth for the development of the country.

Early on in the day, the campaign team went to various towns in the Atwima Nwaybiagya, Adansi Asokwa and Manhyia South constituencies.

At Manhyia South he introduced, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the party's candidate.

At Atwima Nwabiagya and Adansi Asokwa Benito Owusu-Bio and K. T. Hammond were introduced as the candidates.