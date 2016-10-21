In a statement issued to the media in Accra yesterday, October 20, the President of St. Augustine’s Past Students Union (APSU) hinted that a suspension of support to the college is under consideration, but stopped short of calling for one outright.

The President added that the Union will consider boycotting all Ghana Education Service (GES) supervised programmes until the unfair interdiction is reversed.

The Union is scheduled to discuss this proposal shortly, following on the heels of the October 13 decision by the GES to interdict the college headmaster, Mr Joseph Connel for allegedly charging unapproved fees. If approved, the interdiction could have far-reaching consequences, as APSU is a major financial contributor to the college. The unpopular GES decision has elicited sharp condemnation from APSU, the Board of Governors, and well wishers, all of whom have described the decision as ‘hasty and ill-advised.’ If the GES remains adamant, "We are confident that the Union’s consideration of a boycott of activities and programmes of the school, will be understood."

The Union’s statement concurs with a letter issued by the school’s Governing Board on Monday, in response to the GES directive.

In response to the interdiction, Dr. Anthony Osei, President of APSU with 5,000 members across various year groups was in Cape Coast on Monday to attend an emergency meeting called by the Board. Prior to this, Dr Osei hosted an emergency strategic meeting at the Union’s Secretariat in Accra over the weekend.

The boycott and suspension proposal is being strongly pushed by a section of the Union’s members, who, understandably are outraged by the unfair action of the GES. This action has the potential of derailing many years of diligent work. It also has the potential of stifling participation from alumni including activities like the mentorship and counselling programme.

The question is who suffers if this situation remains unresolved? Unfortunately, it would be the innocent students, and not those who took the 'hasty and ill-advised decision.'

APSU as a Major Stakeholder

APSU is a key stakeholder in the affairs of the College, as will be shown shortly, using verifiable facts. Over the last five years, the Union, together with individual APSUnians, have contributed over one million dollars to the College as per below:

The aims and objectives of APSU include:



To uphold and promote the ideals for which the College was founded;

To promote and enhance the welfare and progress of the school;

To liaise and maintain funds, from which aid for the steady development of the College may be provided;

To promote and encourage learning and high standards of education in the college and the country at large;

To keep, promote, encourage and sustain the spirit of understanding, brotherliness, togetherness, mutual assistance, co-operation and solidarity amongst members of the Union, and;

To organise, sponsor and arrange symposia, seminars, workshops and talks to educate members, the college, and the community on pertinent issues, so as to raise their level of awareness.

Financial and Other Support

Refurbishment of the Dining Hall by APSU 1991 costing GH¢340,000.00

Refurbishment of the Geography Block by APSU 1990 at a cost of GH¢110,000.00

Refurbishment of the Assembly Hall by APSU 1989 costing GH¢96,000.00

Refurbishment of the Classroom Blocks A and B by APSU 1988 at a cost of GH¢112,000.00

Construction of two Gate Houses by APSU 1984 and 1969

Construction of a Laundry Bay by APSU 1985

Construction of a Nduom House by Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom costing GH¢500,000.00

Upgrading of the Sports Oval into a Mini Stadium (Phase 1) by Prof. Joseph Adjaye at the cost of GH¢300,000.00

Renovation of Computer Laboratory and Donation of ten Computers by APSU 1986

Conversion of a facility into second Computer Laboratory with sixty-three computers by Adjaye Brothers (Prof. Joseph and Ing. Dr. Robert) costing GH¢200,000.00

Donation of 32-Seater Hyundai Bus costing US$63,000.00

Donation of BMW saloon car for office of Headmaster by Benson Poku Adjei.

In an interview on Wednesday, Dr. Osei noted: “We respect the rights of GES to perform its duties and responsibilities without hindrance, but this must be done in a fair and just manner.” Among the flaws identified by the Board were issues pertaining to: Procedure for interdiction, date and time of investigation, date of the interdiction letter, breach of Natural Justice, and the decision by the Regional Director of Education not to attend the emergency meeting on the subject, choosing instead to solely nominate someone to represent the Board of Governors in an investigative committee.

Admittedly, efforts have been made by the GES to address the last point, but the other issues raised by the Board remain unanswered and unresolved. “It is, therefore, our considered opinion that the Board should not participate in the investigative process until its concerns regarding various breaches in the processes adopted, including non-compliance with the rules of natural justice, are addressed”. It is our expectation that the GES will reconsider its decision before this matter escalates.

In the meantime, some members of the Union are speculating that, perhaps, the choice of topics at the last two public lectures organised by APSU have elicited this attention from the GES. The lecture topics and discussions criticised the manner in which GES managed public second cycle schools, and literally advocated for a possible return to the mission.

If, and when, it becomes necessary, the union will hold a press conference to shed more light on its plans. Pursuing the matter in court to the highest level is a last resort option to be considered. At that point, all out advocacy for the school to be returned to the mission cannot be ruled out!

Just like Augusco led the nationalist charge in 1948 which led to the establishment of Ghana National College, amongst other changes, this great school may, once again, have reason to lead the way.

With only 47 days to the 2016 General Elections, this hasty GES decision constitutes a needless distraction, and, disrupts prior scheduled programmes such as the 87th Speech & Prize Giving Day, slated for March, 2017.

“We stand in solidarity with our Headmaster, who is doing a fantastic job as is verifiable from the academic and other records. The synergy and collaboration between the headmaster and the Union is at its best, resulting in increased financial, technical, and moral support from the Union”.

We urge all APSUnians and well wishers to rally together at this difficult time to support a good cause.

"We're going to stand with Mr. Connel. There are a number of things we can, and will, do," Dr. Osei said, adding that the Union has not ruled out court action.

"That's on the table," he noted. "Bottom line is that we join the College Board in calling for the reinstatement of Mr. Connel."

