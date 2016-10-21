‘Call Tema Police To Order’

Ms. Mary Ohenewaa Afful addressing the press with some chiefs at the palace.

THE CHIEFS of the Miotso Palace in the Greater Accra Region have appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to call the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. John Kudalor to instruct the Tema police to stop meddling in land issues in the area.

According to the chiefs, the Tema police have compromised their responsibility of ensuring law and order and are interfering in land matters.

They were of the view that the action of the police, a real estate company and their collaborators is a clear violation of the Supreme Court ruling on the ownership, possession and legal title holders of lands at Miotso.

Ms. Mary Ohenewaa Afful, solicitor for the Miotso Palace, addressing a news conference at the palace on Wednesday on behalf of the chiefs, accused the Tema police of receiving bribe to ignore activities of landguards in the area.

According to her, the police have refused to bring perpetrators of an alleged shooting incident of some members of the palace to book.

She charged that “the suspects who engaged in the shooting of the members of the Numo Awuley Kwao family should be arrested, prosecuted and made to face the necessary punishments of attempted murder and not just a mere assault case.”

The lawyer seized the opportunity to alert the general public to desist from buying land which originally and legally belongs to the Miotso palace from anyone and anybody who wants to acquire land in the area should do a due diligence before parting with any money.

“The Numo Awuley Kwao family has not engaged any real estate company to sell their lands,” she stressed.

Responding, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Paul Manly Awini denied the allegations.

He stated that the case of the shooting is under investigation and a suspect was recently arrested in connection with the incident, explaining that “When the alleged incident occurred the people did not immediately report it at the Regional Command but I picked information from Headquarters about it and I invited them to come which they did and we have started with investigations.”

From Vincent Kubi, Miotso