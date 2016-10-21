Nana Invites NPP Bad Boys



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, yesterday extended an olive branch to party members that have deserted the party to contest as independent parliamentary candidates in the December polls.

He stated that the NPP is the only political party with requisite support base to oust the incompetent Mahama administration.

It is not too late for the NPP defectors to change their minds and return to the party so that together we could wrestle political power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Akufo-Addo indicated.

“The NPP is the only political party that can kick the NDC government from office,” the NPP presidential candidate said to a rapturous applause at Aburaso during a mini rally.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who is in the Ashanti region on a four-day campaign tour, also appealed to people who want change to ensure effective development in the country to rally behind the party.



Massive vote

He urged the electorate to vote massively for him and all the NPP parliamentary candidates to make the NPP's victory in December memorable.

Nana Akufo-Addo stated that he would continually appeal to the electorate to vote for him, regardless of the statements of President Mahama and the NDC.

Third Time Lucky

He said he nearly won the presidential polls in 2008 and 2012, stressing that from all indications he would be third time lucky and emerge victorious in December 2016.

Nana Akufo-Addo noted that his dream of becoming the president to save Ghanaians from misery would be a mirage if the masses refuse to support him.



Promises Are Real

The NPP presidential candidate said that his promises to develop the country are not mere political gimmick, and urged the people to have faith in him to deliver on his promises.



Free SHS Coming

Nana Akufo-Addo said his famous free SHS policy would be implemented to help more Ghanaian youth to further their education.

He added that the one-district one-factory policy would also be introduced by his administration to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

The NPP flagbearer appealed to the electorate in the Atwima Kwanwona Constituency to vote for Dr. Appiah Kubi, the NPP parliamentary candidate to bring development to the area.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi