NDC justifies Mahama billboards: 'Nothing beats getting in touch with people'

Deputy Communication Minister, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu, has parried criticisms that the ruling National Democratic Congress is hoping to win elections with excessive advertisements because it has failed at delivering good governance.

He said even though the John Mahama-led administration has achieved a lot during the four-year rule, it would be a travesty to assume that keeping quiet about the achievements would translate into votes to win another term.

“It will be a grave mistake on the part of any political party, be they in government or in opposition, to think that merely because people may be aware of one or two things that you have done you need to take them for granted,” he said.

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya West, George Andah, is among those who think the erection of giant billboards by the governing party exposes its false claims of achievements.

He believes if the government's achievements are as tangible as it is often trumpeted, there would not be the need for expensive print, radio, TV and outdoor advertisements.

However, speaking on PM Express on the Joy News channel (Multi TV), Mr. Kwakye-Ofosu said those suggestions are laughable at best.

“Nothing beats getting in touch with the people,” he said.

He suggests that it is not for nothing that the NDC has a better track-record than the NPP at winning elections.

“We have won 4 out of 6 elections, there is something to be said about our capacity to rise to the occasion and win elections,” he said.

The Deputy Minister also dismissed a report by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) that cited the ruling party of abuse of incumbency. He argues that had the GII a done a thorough job it will not come to that conclusion.

Watch the full programme that aired on Thursday in the video link below. The show was hosted by Nana Ansah Kwao IV.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]