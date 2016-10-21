The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is demanding answers to its 170 questions on the economy it considers the request for a debate between its Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo and President John Mahama.

“We would only debate this president if he [Mahama] is minded to respond to the 170 questions we had put to before this president about the state of this country's economy,” a deputy communications director of the NPP, Anthony Karbo said on Eyewitness News.

The 170 questions were laid out by the NPP running mate, Dr, Mahamadu Bawumia during his lecture on the state of the Ghanaian economy in September which had scathing words for the governing National Democratic Congress.

President Mahama has since rubbished such claims as misinformation and has been requesting a fact based debate with Nana Akufo-Addo to settle issues on the economy among others.

But Mr. Karbo has said, “We asked this President 170 questions on this economy; on his leadership as vice President and head of the Economic Management Team and as the President of the Republic for the last four years.”

“The President blindly ignores us, refuses to answer these questions, none of his appointees even responds and yet the President expects a response from us to a challenge.”

This demand notwithstanding, Mr. Karbo believes that Ghanaians have already made up their minds at this stage and debate would do little to change that.

Anthony Karbo

“We don't believe that this debate is what will settle the issue. The Ghanaian people have made up their minds already. They have a fair assessment of all the various candidates going into this election. The track record of these people will speak to why Ghanaians will have to make this ultimate but important choice on December 7,” he said.

He also urged the government to be more preoccupied to accounting to the citizenry ahead of the polls and not debating the NPP adding that “the critical issues that Ghanaians must understand before making a decision on December 7 are ingrained in these 170 questions.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana