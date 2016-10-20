ACCRA, October 11, 2016 – Delta Air Lines [NYSE:DAL] is turning October pink to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As part of a series of events to raise funds to support the Breast Cancer Research Fund (BCRF), the airline’s iconic Pink Plane is taking to the skies throughout the month.

The aircraft, a Boeing 767-400ER, features a special one-off livery of the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon. Customers boarding this, and other Delta flights during October, will be greeted by Delta’s flight attendants wearing pink uniforms and selling pink products, including pink headsets. In addition, Delta’s sales teams across Africa, the Middle East and India will be wearing pink polo shirts and also serving pink lemonade to customers.

“We are proud to show our support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raise vital funds for BCRF,” said Nat Pieper, Delta’s Senior Vice President-Europe, Middle East and Africa. “Delta has an 11-year history of marking Pink October and we hope that 2016 will be our most successful yet.”

Delta's “Pink Plane”

Delta’s international Boeing 767-400ER, which has adorned a pink-themed livery since 2010. The aircraft flies international routes and will raise awareness for BCRF around the world this year. This month the aircraft will fly to cities including: Rome, Madrid, Amsterdam and Sao Paulo. Delta’s first pink plane was a Boeing 757 that flew between 2005 and 2010 throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean to generate awareness for the cause.

About Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) advances the world's most promising research to eradicate breast cancer. BCRF has raised more than $570 million to fuel discoveries in tumor biology, genetics, prevention, treatment, survivorship and metastasis, making it one of the largest non-governmental funders of breast cancer research in the world. In 2015, BCRF will award $48.5 million to support 240 researchers at leading medical institutions worldwide. Since 1993, BCRF funded researchers have been deeply involved in every major breast cancer breakthrough in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. By spending 91 cents of every dollar on research and public awareness programs, BCRF remains one of the nation's most fiscally responsible nonprofits. BCRF is the only breast cancer organization with an "A+" from CharityWatch, together with Charity Navigator’s highest rating of four stars 13 times since 2002. For more information, please visit: www.bcrfcure.org .

