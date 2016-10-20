McOttley Capital acknowledged as the Best Growing New Investment Bank

McOttley Capital has been named the "Best Growing New Investment Bank of the Year" at the 2016 edition of the Ghana Investment Awards to honor outstanding institutions in the investment banking industry. It was awarded ahead of its peers for achieving the most sterling compounded average growth over a three year period, as certified by Deloitte, auditors of the awards.

The awards which is organized by the Premier Networking Investment Club in collaboration with the Securities & Exchange Commission, Ghana Stock Exchange and the Ghana Securities Industry Association, brought together industry stakeholders and experts to celebrate the strides the industry has achieved in 2015/2016.

Commenting on the award, Mrs. Happy Forson, Managing Director of McOttley Capital said “We are delighted our efforts and expertise in this competitive industry have been acknowledged. This award supports the confidence our growing client base have in our products and services.” She added the award reaffirms McOttley's position as a leading investment bank.

In 2015, McOttley was acknowledged as the Best New Investment Bank and the Best Client Service by the International Finance Magazine Awards. McOttley Capital provides investment Banking, asset management, professional retirement and pension fund management to individual, corporate, government and private institutions.

McOttley Capital is a subsidiary of McOttley Holdings an international award winning holding company with other subsidiaries namely McOttley Money Lending and McOttley Properties. It has interest in other areas such as Commodity trading, Logistics, international corporate finance advisory and International Real Estate Advisory. McOttley is one of the fastest growing brand names in the country and beyond. Its major focus is on Client satisfaction and solution orientation.





Md Of Mcottley Capital - Happy Forson