BEIGE Academy inducts talents for skills development

GNA Reporter

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA - BEIGE Academy, the Talent Development arm of The BEIGE Foundation, has enrolled another batch of young graduates into its career and skills development programme known as The BEIGE Talent (TBT).

The BEIGE Talent, one of the social responsibility projects of The BEIGE Foundation, has a core mandate of equipping graduates with the necessary soft skills training required to bridge the gap between the classroom and the real world of work.

A statement signed by Prosper Delali, Public Relations Officer of The BEIGE Group and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the graduates were selected and confirmed after a series of systematic recruitment engagements.

Commenting on the newly recruited Talents, Ms Rosalind Amoah, the Centre Manager for BEIGE Academy said: 'In 2015 the TBT programme was outdoored with a target of 100 talents per batch, from various universities.

'Today we are happy to note that the programme has successfully rolled out 3 batches.'

She explained that the project had undergone an evolution to refine the nature of the training and its related benefits to trainees.

"The intention of the programme has however not changed; to churn out a league of youth who would become the face of the BEIGE brand. So every item on the programme's curricular is crafted to ensure that the talents are developed into a group of articulate, confident and well-groomed corporate professionals," she added.

Ms Amoah explained that these talents are evaluated periodically for transition onto the various stages of the programme, upon satisfactory performance and that those that prove exceptional in the evaluation are grafted into the mainstream workforce of the various business units within The BEIGE Group.

BEIGE Academy is a special purpose institution established in March 2010 for training and career development.

The Academy intends to build a more formal institution for career development. GNA