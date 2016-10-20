DKM customers unhappy with Government

By Godfred Polkuu, GNA

Bolgatanga (U/E), Oct. 20, GNA - Customers of Delle Kuudenige Martin (DKM) have expressed unhappiness at government and the consultant liquidator charged to assess and reimburse them.

They said some customers who invested about G¢20,000.00 and more to their dismay and disbelief were offered cheques for between GH¢20.00 and GH¢10.00 at the Bolgatanga branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) as reimbursement.

Some of the aggrieved customers who expressed their frustrations and disappointment to the Ghana News Agency, called on the official liquidator to explain the action after some of them spent the night in queues at the bank premises.

'The liquidator should come out and tell us clearly what they are doing because ten cedis can't buy even charcoal in the market', an aggrieved customer said.

'We are suffering; I work tirelessly because of my grandchildren. What will I use to cater for

them? Ghana government should help us to cater for our children and grandchildren', said another aggrieved middle aged woman.

The GNA also gathered that some customers who received payment earlier and had invested less than GH¢3,500.00 were given their exact investments, while those who invested above that amount, were also paid same GH¢3,500.00.

It observed that those slated for payment on particular dates per the company's list, have not been paid since the process began on October 17.

There was heavy police presence at the bank and payments were suspended as at the time the GNA visited the scene.

