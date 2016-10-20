Three in Court for human trafficking

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Oct. 20, GNA - Three persons on Thursday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly trafficking a trader to Saudi Arabia after promising her a job in the Kingdom.

The woman on reaching the country was however subjected to sexual abuse and maltreatment by her supposed master.

The three are George Boadu, a trader, Fati Mahammud a Secretary and Leah Kalimi a Kenyan businesswoman. They are variously being held on the charges of conspiracy, operating a private employment agency without licence and human trafficking.

They have pleaded not guilty and the court admitted them to GH¢50,000.00 bail each.

Kalimi, was ordered to deposit her passport at the Court's Registry until directed otherwise. They are expected to reappear on November 14.

Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) C.K. Abadamlora said the complainant was Rita Owusu a resident of Sunshine, a suburb of La.

According to DSP Abadamlora the accused person reside in Accra and during the month of July this year, the complainant's junior sister who lived at Nkawkaw came to Accra to visit her at La.

George Boadu who had no license to recruit for job placement in abroad met the complainant's sister and during their conversation lured her and trafficked her to Saudi Arabia.

He said in and around August this year, the victim (complainant's Sister) rang the complainant that she was being abused sexually and maltreated in Saudi Arabia.

DSP Abadamlora said the victim therefore demanded that she should be brought back to Ghana but Boadu failed to do so.

Boadu was therefore arrested and during investigation he disclosed that Fati and Kalimi were his accomplices.

Fati said she only worked as secretary to Kamili who had no resident permit was picked up.

The prosecutor said Kamili disclosed that Fati processed the victim documents and Boadu was paid 1,100 dollars as agent fee and further took GH¢1,000.00 from the victim.

Police investigation revealed that Kamili employed Fati as Secretary and Boadu was an agent who recruited Ghanaian ladies who are then trafficked to the Middle East.

GNA