‘Mad Man’ & ‘Illiterate MP’ cross swords



From Alfred Adams, Takoradi.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ekumfi Constituency in the Central Region, Mr. Abeiku Crentsil, yesterday caused a stir on a live radio show in Takoradi, when he went bonkers, refusing to debate Ebenezer Spio, Spokesperson for Essilfie Buckman, who has resigned as Constituency Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ekumfi Constituency.

Instead of responding to the circumstances leading to his Chairman's resignation and subsequent defection to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which was why the MP was called into the show, Abeiku Crentsil rather decided to employ a smart game, by attacking the intelligence of the Spokesperson.

Pushed by the host of the show, Kwame Malcolm, to respond to the allegation surrounding the role the MP himself had allegedly played, leading to the resignation of the Constituency Chairman, MP Crentsil shockingly told the host that he would not debate a 'mad man' (referring to the Spokesperson).

This was when the MP was asked by the host of the show to hold the line for the Spokesperson to react to the MP's earlier statement.

But, before the Spokesperson could do that, the MP shockingly told the host he would not speak to a 'mad man' on radio. “What do you mean Sir?” asked the host of the show.

Crentsil then proceeded to explain what he meant by referring to the gentleman who called himself the Spokesperson as a ‘mad man’.

According to the MP, Ebenezer Spio was a known ‘mad man’ in the constituency. As a result, “Can't I speak to a mad man,” MP Crentsil was heard saying loudly on radio.

For this reason, he requested the host of the show to end the interview since there was no way he could speak and debate a known ‘mad man’.

“Do you have his medical record to suggest that he is a mad man?” asked Kwame Malcolm Interestingly, the MP, who responded in the opposite, rather went on the defensive, arguing that it was a known fact in the Ekumfi traditional area that Ebenezer Spio is a mad man, and then dropped the line.

Responding, Ebenezer Spio decried the description by the MP. To Spio, he was not perturbed by the MP’s description of him, and that he would prefer to be referred to as mad man, than have an MP who could not construct a simple sentence in English.

It would be recalled that the Ekumfi Constituency Chairman of the ruling party, Essilfie Buckman, resigned on Monday from the party, accusing the MP and executives of dirty deals.

The resignation of the Chairman comes exactly three weeks after the NDC Constituency Organiser in Shama, in the Western Region, also resigned from the party over alleged dirty contract deals.

According to Mr. Buckman, his decision was based on a raw deal meted out to him by the NDC during last year's parliamentary primaries.

He explained at a press conference on Monday that prior to the November 21 primary, executives of the party schemed to disqualify the two main challengers to the incumbent MP, Abeiku Crentsil.

His opposition to the move saw his name mysteriously expunged from the register. He said as a result, he could not vote.

Mr Buckman claims that a meeting to resolve the wrangling in the party was convened in Accra, and subsequently ended with an agreement on GH¢1,000 for “reconciliatory refreshment.”

”I regret, however, to state that as I speak to you, this has never happened, and I do not know when it would be done,” he told journalists. “I want to ask where the money is; Na sika no wo hen?”

Mr. Buckman, who arrived at the venue for the press conference in a political suit, quickly grabbed a T-shirt of the NPP parliamentary candidate, Ato Cudjoe, and wore it.

He said there had also been several decisions taken behind his back.

For instance, the Constituency Chairman claims a Toyota Mahindra vehicle meant for him was given to the Constituency Treasurer without his knowledge.



