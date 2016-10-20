Banda is a ‘no go area’ for corrupt officials -MP



From Michael Boateng, Banda-Ahenkro

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Ahmed Ibrahim, has given a stern warning to corrupt officials posted to the district.

Ahmed Ibrahim, who is also the Majority Chief Whip, declared the Banda District a “No Go Area” for corrupt officials, stressing that he would expose them to ensure the judicious use of resources for development.

The MP gave the warning when he visited the Bandaman Senior High School to pay the fees of students from the Banda Traditional Area, from part of his MP's share of the Common Fund.

Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim disclosed that the Banda District was far behind, in terms of development, and that it behoves on political and traditional leaders, and government officials to eschew corrupt practices, to help bridge the development gap in the area.

He reiterated his frustration at the rate at which the resources of the new district were being dissipated by some previous government appointees and public officials in the district, which had resulted in him personally launching a campaign to do away with those corrupt officials, including the former DCE.

“As a member of the Legislature, I have the responsibility to ensure that the executive arm of government makes judicious use of the resources of this country, and will, therefore, not hide any corrupt element anywhere,” the MP told the people.

Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim said corruption had no political colours, and that no matter who is involved, it must be exposed.



He noted that it was not those who shield corruption who are lovers of the party (NDC) and government, but those who come out to expose corrupt activities like what was previously going on in the Banda District Assembly.

The MP, however, told his constituents that the anti-corruption crusade is still ongoing, and never would he keep mute whenever it gets to his notice, and that those involved would be exposed and booted out or transferred from the district.

According to Ahmed Ibrahim, his political detractors have been telling lies that he had not been using his share of the Common Fund as expected, particularly, when he was claiming that he had been paying the fees of needy students in the district.

According to the MP, he decided to bring GH¢100,000 cash to the school in the presence of their parents to prove the allegation wrong.

“I will not steal the monies meant for Banda people; I am to serve and serve in fairness and honesty, that is why I have come with the money to pay, for my detractors to acknowledge that I have not been squandering the monies,” he said.

Before the cash presentation, he inspected the construction of a telecommunication mast at Faaman to help improve telecommunication network service in the district.

He appealed to the students to take their studies seriously to improve on the human resource capacity of the Banda District.