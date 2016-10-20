ADB donates towards 32nd Farmers Day celebration

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has presented to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture a dummy key to the three-bedroom house for this year’s National Best Farmer.

Making the presentation, the Group Head of Agricultural Finance, Mrs. Sylvia Nyante said the donation was in fulfillment of the bank’s pledge 15 years ago to consistently support the National Farmers Day event.

The house, which will be fully furnished is valued at $100,000 and will be constructed at a location of the winner’s choice. This year’s farmer’s day celebration will take place in Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region on November 4, 2016 on the theme “Agriculture: A business response to economic growth.”

She said this year’s sponsorship package was in excess of GH¢500,000 and included the sponsorship of the farmer’s forum and a cocktail for the awardees.

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture in charge of Crops, Dr. Ahmed Yakubu Alhassan, thanked the bank for its continuous support to farming in the country.

He indicated that the contribution of the bank since 2001 has uplifted the general farmer’s day event.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business