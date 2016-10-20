Police invite NPP Tamale chair, Owusu Bempah over threatening comments

Police say they will smoke out and prosecute all political activists who forment trouble or engage in activities that put fear and panic in electorate ahead of the 2016 elections.

COP Christian Tetteh Yehunu said his outfit will not be intimidated by the political affiliations of such trouble makers adding, the police will be even handed in its dealings.

His comments come at a time when the Northern Region chair of the opposition New Patriotic Party is accused of making threatening comments against opponents.

Bugri Naabu is reported to have incited his supporters to maim any person who snatches ballot boxes during the 2016 elections.

He said the NPP will not allow the verdict of this year's election to be stolen as it was done in the 2012 election.

His comments have triggered widespread criticisms with the governing National Democratic Congress demanding that he be arrested and prosecuted.

The NPP Northern Region chair has since been invited by police, COP Yehunu confirmed in an interview with Joy News.

According to him, the Inspector General of Police wanted to know what has been done about the threatening comments and was told that processes were underway to interrogate the matter.

COP Yehunu said the comments suggested there was no police institution in the country and that citizens could take the law into their own hands.

"The police has called him to come and explain his action. When you dare people, you want to take over as if there is no security," he said, adding, "we will not sit down for somebody to make a report about statements that could affect the security of this country."

He said those who make inflammatory comments across the country will be dealt with according to law.

In the light of this, the police has also invited a popular pastor Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah to come and explain to the police claims that there are plots to kill the NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry International, is also alleged to have said there will be gun shots at NPP strongholds on the day of the election and many people will lose their lives.

COP Yehunu said the Reverend has some explanation to do.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NPP in the Northern Region Sule Salifu confirmed that his chair has received the invitation and will honour it.

He however questioned the basis for the invitation, insisting that the ruling of the 2012 election petition is a reminder that the parties must be vigilant at the polling stations and that is exactly what his chairman was telling the supporters.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah