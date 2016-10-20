The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Germany, Mr Kwaku Anane-Gyinde has taken a swipe at the NDC and the Mahama-led government by describing them as people who are bankrupt of ideas and fail to think beyond the next elections.

The outspoken national organiser who made these comments on Sunshine Radio on Wednesday noted that the NDC is more interested in winning elections than initiating policies and programmes that will benefit the ordinary Ghanaian and said this ad hoc approach to politics is what accounts for the current economic crisis in Ghana.

Mr Anane-Gyinde pointed out that although President Mahama and the NDC got more resources in terms of revenue and borrowed more than all its predecessors, the current administration will remain the worst government in the history of the country by their poor performance.

He argued that instead of making prudent use of the country’s resources for the benefit of all, President John Mahama’s government has become an avenue for party cronies and friends to enrich themselves while neglecting the plight and concerns of the suffering masses.

According to him, President has over the past eight years demonstrated that he is simply incapable of resolving the problems confronting Ghana adding, “President Mahama is an architect of failure, an embodiment of corruption, an epitome of incompetence and does not deserve another term”.

He reminded Ghanaians that a vote for President Mahama will amount to an endorsement of corruption and incompetence as well as the prolongation of the untold hardships and suffering that have characterised the NCD regime.

He assured all Ghanaians that an Akuffo-Addo led government would provide honest and incorruptible leadership that would transform the fortunes of the country for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

The Communication Team

NPP-Germany