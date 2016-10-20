300 enterprises shortlisted for NPP's '1 District 1 Factory policy

NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo Addo says the party has already prepared a list of enterprises to be developed in various parts of the country under its one district one factory policy.

He says about 300 projects have been identified in all 216 districts, though he will not give details.

Nana Addo tells Nhyira FM’s Kofi Asante the NPP is serious about the programme, having shortlisted over 300 potential factories for 216 districts.

Flanked by Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Ashanti regional Chairman of the party Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as ‘Wontumi’, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng- former ministers in the Kufuor-led government respectively and some parliamentary candidates in the region, he boasted NPP has men to execute the plan.

According to him, the NPP shortlist of facories to be built took into consideration the need and competitive advantage of every district.

Nana Akufo Addo also defended the NPP’s promise to reduce corporate tax as captured in the party manifesto.

According to him, it is erroneous to suggest reducing taxes amounts to revenue loss.

Nana Addo says it rather creates conditions for increasing revenue as happened under President Kufour.