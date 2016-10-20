NPP First Lady Storms Odododiodio Constituency

The wife of the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Mrs. Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, ccontinues to reiterate her message that Nana Addo will stand by his promises to Ghanaians, when she visited James Town, Ngleshie Alata, Ayarta Corner and Sea View beach in the Odododiodio constituency, on Tuesday October 18, 2016.

Everywhere she went Mrs.Akufo-Addo, who was accompanied by the NPP Parliamentary candidate, Nii Lante Bannerman, and his executives appealed to the people to believe in the NPP and vote for change on December 7, 2016.

“I know times are tough for Ghanaians, but I know Nana Addo will honour his promises to Ghanaians. I know Nana and when he says he will do something, it is because he knows it can be done.

...NHIS, Free maternal health care, the school feeding programme and many other interventions will work again under Nana Addo. I myself will do all I can to make sure life is better for you”, Mrs Akufo Addo told the various groups she met.

The Parliamentary candidate Nii Lante Bannerman, said unlike the NDC, the NPP will not fail them, stressing that the one District one factory programme would surely take place, when the NPP forms the next government.