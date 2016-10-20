5 Best Spots For A Pool Party In Lagos

Poolside scene in Lagos is far from boring. A splash of pool parties are thrown on the regular at shindig-friendly hotels around town. From grand oceanfront resorts to smaller boutique properties, there is a variety of hotel options from budget-friendly to truly opulent; and some of the city’s best hotels host pool parties that kick-off during the day and lead into nights of fun long after the sun goes down.

If you are looking to lounge or dance - music in ear and cocktail in hand - at a pool party in Lagos, Jumia Travel wants you to keep in mind these five best pool party spots. Now go and get your splash on.

The George Ikoyi

One of Lagos city’s most beautiful pool hotels, The George Ikoyi, offers a glamorous outdoor pool perfect for mind-blowing pool parties. Guests will enjoy swimming while reveling at the pool which is fitted with recliner seats. If you’re looking for a venue to host your party, you will enjoy the sun, the pool, the gourmet food and the amazing views as you lounge with your friends at this hotel which is located in Ikoyi, one of the most beautiful parts of Lagos!

Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel

Already established as the top destination in Lagos, Radisson Blu’s energetic mix of music, drinks and non-stop fun takes over the decks at the massive pool on-site built for beach and indoor/outdoor party space. Add to the mix the culinary offerings, and the stage is set for a sophisticated party featuring utterly enchanting action.

Epe Resort

A luxury resort in Lagos nestled in the lush green hillside of a tropical forest, bordering the Lekki Lagoon, Epe Resort welcomes guests and locals to dance, drink and enjoy all the amenities of a luxurious resort. Lined with lounge chairs and striped umbrellas, the pool has hosted a slew of bashes. But you don’t have to wait until there is an event to party at their pool. While the pool is mainly open to hotel guests, passes are available for everyone else. Visit with a few friends and make merry at the pool!

Fahrenheit Loft

Nestled slightly north of Victoria Island, Lagos, Fahrenheit Loft offers a relaxed atmosphere and an awesome ocean view. The hotel has since made a name for itself, and a lot of it has to do with their event and parties which include pool parties. The hotel has an outdoor pool flanked by recliner seats where guests enjoy swimming sessions. The pool area is open to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis with hotel guest priority, but requires a food and drink minimum spending fee for non-guests. You can have an impromptu pool party that will leave long lasting memories.

De Renaissance Hotel

The Renaissance Hotel is quite unique and its pool is a good reflection. The pool is as eclectic and detail oriented as the rest of the modern-day pools in luxury hotels around the city. It is perfect for having a poolside party, especially the impromptu kind as there is no heavy restriction to using the pool, and a pool party would be just like getting the royal treatment without really having to pay for it.