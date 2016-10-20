Pregnant women share bed with men at hospital

Pregnant women who are due for delivery share beds with men at the maternity ward at Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

This will take some time to change as South Senchi health center has only four beds.

The Midwife In-charge of South Senkyi health center at the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region, Agnes Malomey is unhappy about the way the facility has to accommodate men and women in the same ward.

According to her, women who are due for delivery become uncomfortable because they complain the men who are admitted to the facility look at their nakedness apart from the fact that the practice being unhealthy.

She wants government intervention to halt the practice. She also complains about the lack of facilities for health delivery in the area culminating in many pregnant women delivering their babies on the floor before being attended to.

The In-charge said this when a New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters group, Professionals Political for Action (PPA), renovated the heath center and also donate some drugs to the facility as part of their social responsibilities.

She said the health facility is grateful for them coming to assist the clinic, stressing that they are not engaging in politics, but as professional health persons they are working for Ghana and it is a government hospital.

Citing other challenges of the hospital, she said they risk their lives, especially at night when attending to emergency cases. They, therefore, want bungalows near the facility to solve this problem.

Also, the orderlies go to fetch water with buckets and Madam Malomey would want help to fix the water problem at the facility.

The in-charge is appealing therefore appealing to others organisations and individuals who can help to come forth because the facility needs a lot of logistics and equipment to work.

