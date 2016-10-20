MP Aspirants Balloting: GCPP 1st, NDC picks 3rd, NPP 5th

The Electoral Commission Thursday morning held balloting to determine the positions of Member of Parliament aspirants on the ballot papers for the 2016 elections.

At the end of the balloting, the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) captured the first position followed by the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) before the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The United Progressive Party (UPP) came fourth with the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) occupying the fifth position before the National Democratic Party (NDP) and the Independent People’s Party (IPP) in that order.

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) had no representative at the balloting which took place at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission.

“We’ll look at the order of the filing for the presidential to determine the positions for them [CPP and independent candidates],” the Commission announced after the brief exercise.

The full balloting order:

1. GCPP

2. PPP

3. NDC

4. UPP

5. NPP

6. NDP

7. IPP

The election is slated for December 7, 2016. The balloting for the presidential candidates is still on hold due to a litany of court cases against the EC following the disqualification of 12 aspirants.