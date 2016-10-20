International Conference On The Great Lakes Region Of Africa To Be Held In Oslo, Norway

An international conference that seeks to examine the origins of the conflicts in the Great Lakes region of Africa and proffer solutions is scheduled to be held in Oslo, Norway, on Monday, October 24.

The conference, which is under the theme ”The Conflicts in the Great Lakes region of Africa: Origins and Solutions”, will also raise awareness about the origins and root causes of the insecurity and governance deficits in the Great Lakes region of Africa, enhance understanding, and contribute to the search for sustainable solutions.

In addition, the conference will examine trends and future challenges and provide alternative solutions to the region’s challenging peace and security problems, according to the organizers of the conference, including the Christian Council of Norway, International Action for Burundian Diaspora (IABD), and the Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA).

The conference comes at a time when the Great Lakes region of Africa has experienced repetitive crises. Such repetitive crises have received a great deal of attention in the international media with conflicting narratives portrayed by Western media reports and findings from researchers. Experts say that the conflicting portrayals aside, there is a convergence of opinion about one conclusion: that mass killings have been committed in Burundi, DR Congo, and Rwanda, and that what occurs in one country affects the other.

It is believed that these complexities and correlations require an understanding of the history, causes, and effects of the crises, in order to facilitate a search for solutions to forestall a recurrence, hence the need to bring together policymakers, politicians, civil society leaders and prominent experts on the Great Lakes region of Africa to lead the search for sustainable solutions.

To register for the conference, go to http://goo.gl/lo5zxM