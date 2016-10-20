Diplomatic Call Launches Young Diplomats Of Ghana Initiative

Accra, Wednesday October 19, 2016 – Ghana’s premier media and research hub dedicated to the country’s diplomatic and international affairs, Diplomatic Call, is set to roll out the Young Diplomats of Ghana (YDG) initiative; a nonprofit networking avenue which would seek to advance the development of a new generation of aspiring leaders and diplomats in Ghana, and to build their advocacy experience.

The initiative is a CSR response to several calls by major stakeholders in Ghana’s diplomatic and international affairs on Diplomatic Call to extend its scope of operation by engaging and educating young people on the major essence of modern day diplomacy.

In line with this, Diplomatic Call is ready to engage young people; 18 years and above and not older than 30 years to be selected as DELEGATES of YDG. Selected delegates would undergo practical training in diplomacy and its tenets, to develop their knowledge in areas of “Diplomacy, International Affairs and Policy Advocacy.

Delegates would also be involved in expert research through partnership with private and civil society organizations to support the decision making process in Ghana with strategic analysis and policy insights.

Further, delegates would work as SDG Ambassadors to lead advocacy programs for interventions and policies which reflects a commitment to the implementation and achievement of the Global Goals in Ghana.

Throwing more light on the YDG Initiative, Mr. Seth Owusu - Mante Jnr, Managing Editor of Diplomatic Call said YDG would provide a unique platform for young professionals and students to engage with senior diplomats and key stakeholders in Ghana’s International Affairs to exchange ideas and knowledge to become young global diplomatic leaders.

He continued that each YDG session would last approximately 18 months following which a new set of delegates would be admitted into the YDG stream. The cycle thus continues unabated.

Mr. Owusu- Mante was optimistic that YDG would create a breeding ground for young people to pursue higher heights in education and career in international relations. He continued that YDG would “enrich and broaden their horizon on the essence of “diplomacy” and encourage them to spearhead an agenda of employing diplomacy as a major tool for a sustainable socio-economic development of Ghana and the continent as a whole”.

He called for support for YDG from all stakeholders and entreated students and young professionals who fall within the age bracket to apply to get the opportunity to undergo the practical training and experience that YDG seeks to offer.

YDG is an initiative of Diplomatic Call. The application process, training and activities would be managed and coordinated by Knockout Concepts, the parent arm of Diplomatic Call. More information can be accessed on the YDG website; www.diplomaticcallonline.com/ydg.