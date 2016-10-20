President Mahama has promised to ensure that construction works on the Eastern corridor roads are completed on time.

He made the promise during a 3-day campaign tour of the region, specifically Hohoe.

Some residents in the region had threatened to vote against President John Mahama if the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) fails to construct some roads in the region.

The residents in the region indicated that several attempts to get government to fix their roads had proved futile.

The President, during his tour of the region howwever assured residents in the area that the roads will soon be completed.

“One of the major issues that is on the heart of the people of the Volta Region is the Eastern corridor road. Sometimes I go to areas that are not even along the road and they say why isn't the Eastern corridor road progressing fast enough and so it shows that it something that all of us are looking forward to.

“Indeed I'm more anxious about that road than you and I assure you that that road is going to be completed. There are other roads to Likpe that we are doing so that all the people and the surrounding area can have access to the Eastern corridor.”

He further promised to provide residents of Hohoe one of the over fifty farmers service centres government intends to build across the country to facilitate their work.

“We are going to give major support to our farmers and that's why we are setting up farmer service centre. We are starting with 50 of them and I am certain that one of them will be coming to Hohoe,” the President said.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana